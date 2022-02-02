In the News: John Abraham on Climate Change and Ocean Temperatures

Professor of thermal sciences John Abraham commented for Forbes on how rising greenhouse gases have influenced climate change and the temperature of our oceans.



From the article: The numbers are unfathomable. During 2021, the oceans absorbed about 14 zeta Joules of additional heat energy — the equivalent of 440 billion toasters running 24 hours a day, every day of the year, says John Abraham, a professor of thermal sciences at the University of St Thomas in Minnesota who contributed to the research. Another analogy is seven Hiroshima atomic bombs detonating each second, 24 hours a day, all year.