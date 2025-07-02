In the News: John Abraham on Federal Electric Vehicle Tax Credit

John Abraham, professor of mechanical engineering, spoke to WCCO-TV about how the new budget bill could affect electric vehicles. Nicknamed the “big, beautiful bill,” the new budget could cut EV tax credits.

From the story:

Getting an electric vehicle could get more expensive if President Trump’s budget bill passes, taking away a tax credit for an increasingly popular way to drive. ...

Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” could end the EV tax credit, but a Minnesota professor says it won’t ruin the market. Right now, federal tax credits for new EVs pay up to $7,500. For used EVs, it’s up to $4,000.

“They are comfortable, quiet, efficient, cheap, you don’t have to bring your car in to get serviced as often,” said John Abraham, a professor at the University of St. Thomas. He thinks even if credits go away, EVs will stick around.