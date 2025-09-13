In the News: John Abraham on Lake Health

John Abraham, professor of mechanical engineering, spoke to WCCO Radio with Adam Carter and Jordana Green at the station’s Minnesota State Fair stage. They discussed the health of Minnesota lakes and what can prevent harm.

From the interview:

John Abraham, professor of thermal sciences at the University of St. Thomas, shares his reaction and thoughts to yesterday’s tragedy, what needs to be done to provide change, and why certain lakes are unhealthy to swim in.

Why are some of the lakes closed?

“This is the land of 10,000 lakes. They are our treasure. We want to make sure they provide value for us in the future, and that our children can enjoy them.