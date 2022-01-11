In the News: John Abraham on Rising Ocean Temperatures and Climate Change

Professor of thermal sciences John Abraham commented for The Washington Post on how rising greenhouse gases have influenced climate change and the temperature of our oceans.



From the article: "When you have this long-term upward trend, you're getting records broken almost every year, and it's this monotonous increase," said John Abraham, a co-author of the study and a professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota. "We've built up so much greenhouse gas that the oceans have begun to take in an increasing amount of heat, compared to what they previously were."