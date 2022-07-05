School of Engineering Professor John Abraham spoke with KARE 11 News on the Supreme Court's decision to limit the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to regulate greenhouse emissions from coal plants.

From the article: "This is really an unmitigated disaster,” University of St. Thomas Professor John Abraham said. "The net result of this is there is no watchdog, no authority that is available to reduce emissions."

Abraham says around 25% of all U.S. emissions come from coal plants, and he doesn't think a split Congress will have the votes to do anything about it.