In the News: John Abraham on the Exponential Rise of Ocean Temperatures

John Abraham , a renowned defender of science in the global warming discussion and professor of thermal sciences at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, spoke with WCCO Radio about a recent report published in Nature Reviews that analyzed the exponential rise of ocean temperatures.

"So this is a study that had scientists from all around the world and all the major research institutes. We studied ocean temperatures back to the late '50s and found that not only have the oceans been warming longer than we thought, but they've been increasing how fast they've been warming ... this is all in line with what we expected to find with humans emitting heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere ..."