In the News: Rachel Moran on ICE Use-of-Force Policies

Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke with CBC News about recent fatal shootings involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and the agency’s vehicle stop policies. Moran discussed law enforcement standards surrounding the use of force, concerns about ICE enforcement practices, and potential policy changes aimed at reducing the risk of deadly encounters.

From the story:

Following reports on Tuesday that Trump officials have told ICE officers to suspend most vehicle stops, legal experts told CBC News that’s not enough.

“I would like to see, first of all, a policy that’s in line with the vast majority of police departments in the country, which is that you don’t shoot at moving vehicles," said Rachel Moran, professor and founder of the Criminal and Juvenile Defense Clinic at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis.

She says law enforcement shooting at moving vehicles is a “really obvious, basic issue” that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents have been violating. “Everyone knows it’s really dangerous.”

Protesters have taken to the streets in Maine over the Monday killing of Johan Sebastián Durán Guerrero, a 25-year-old Colombian national, by an ICE agent.