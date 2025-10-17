In the News: John Abraham on the Impact of Solar Panels

John Abraham, professor of mechanical engineering at the University of St. Thomas, was recently featured in a KARE 11 story about the financial costs and benefits of solar panel installation.

From the story:

Residential solar panels are often touted as a clean alternative source of electricity that can save homeowners a significant amount of money, but do the numbers add up?

Rajiv Garg recently installed a system of 60 solar panels on his home, and he is just starting to see the financial benefits. ...

John Abraham has a more typical setup at his home in Minneapolis. He is a professor at the University of St. Thomas, and his research focuses on engineering and thermal energy.

“I wanted to really practice what I preach and to invest in clean energy,” Abraham said.

About four years ago, Abraham purchased a few dozen solar panels for his garage and his house. He says the panels generate enough energy to power everything inside his home, as well as two electric cars in his garage.

“I want to generate energy and not contribute to climate change and pollution,” Abraham said.

And like Rajiv, he is also saving money.