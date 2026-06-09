In the News: John Abraham on the Trump Administration AI Oversight

John Abraham, a professor of engineering at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with FOX 9 about President Donald Trump's executive order to review artificial intelligence models. Abraham said the voluntary order is a change from the administrations previous hands-off approach to AI regulation.

From the conversation:

Abraham: “People are waking up to how transformative this technology is and there’s pros and there’s cons, and we really need to think about how to navigate the pathway forward so that we can reap the benefits of AI but don’t get the negative consequences.”

Courtney Godfrey: “Right, harness it for good. So, talk to me about this latest executive order. What was its goal?”