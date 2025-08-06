In the News: John Abraham on Wildfire Smoke

Dr. John Abraham, mechanical engineering professor at the University of St. Thomas, spoke on WCCO Radio regarding wildfire smoke. Strong winds have carried Canadian wildfire smoke to Minnesota and the central United States.

From the interview:

Wildfires are increasing because of dryer conditions in Canada, at the same time as Minnesota is experiencing more extreme weather and winds, and the planet is warming with climate change.

The EPA is now seeking to repeal the 2009 endangerment finding, which said that greenhouse gasses cause a threat to the public. The EPA administrator called it the largest deregulation action in the United States.