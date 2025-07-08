In the News: John Abraham on Wildfire Smoke

Canadian wildfires, along with wildfires in northern Minnesota, have had an effect on the quality of the air in Minnesota this summer. Dr. John Abraham, a professor at University of St. Thomas, shares more information.

“What we’re seeing is an intensification of the wildfire process. When the Earth warms and our atmosphere changes, it creates the conditions for these fires to become bigger, last longer and put more smoke into the air. It matters to us because it affects our health and air quality. Minnesota is in the path of this smoke.”