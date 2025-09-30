In the News: John Spry on Eden Prairie Property Taxes

John Spry, Opus College of Business professor of finance, spoke to KSTP regarding Eden Prairie property taxes. The city is proposing a tax levy increase of 5.6%, which would result in an additional $142 in annual city taxes for a median-value home.

Eden Prairie has the fourth-lowest tax rate in Hennepin County, but it is still one of many cities proposing a possible city tax hike this year. ...

According to a report from the city, residential property values continue to rise, while commercial property values decline – shifting the tax burden toward residential property owners. ...