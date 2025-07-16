In the News: John Spry on US Inflation

John Spry, professor of finance at the Opus College of Business, spoke to KSTP about the recent surge in U.S. inflation. Prices are up 2.7% compared to a year ago and up .3% between May and June, according to data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

From the story:

John Spry, professor of finance at the Opus College of Business at the University of St. Thomas, has been analyzing information from the Tax Foundation and has an approximate price tag on what tariffs could add up to for families.

“It still looks like the best guess on tariffs is about $100 a month, per household in higher costs,” he said.