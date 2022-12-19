Department of Ethics and Business Law Professor Emeritus John Wendt authored an article published in Sports Litigation Alert Dec. 16. In " Racing to the Finish: The Close of the Federal Horse Racing Doping Sweep ," Wendt analyzes court cases against a veterinarian who was accused of working in a horse doping operation.

From the article: In the penultimate major case of the federal racing anti-doping cases coming out of the Southern District of New York, veterinarian Louis Grasso, who had previously pleaded guilty to felony drug misbranding and adulteration charges, was sentenced to 50 months in prison and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $47,656,576. The charges in the Grasso case were the result of a massive federal investigation into widespread schemes by more than two dozen racehorse trainers, veterinarians, manufacturers, and distributors of adulterated and misbranded performance enhancing drugs to secretly administer those drugs to racehorses.