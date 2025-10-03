In the News: Johnny Tauer on St. Thomas and FOX 9 Partnership

Johnny Tauer, head men’s basketball coach at the University of St. Thomas, was recently interviewed by FOX 9 for a season preview.

From the interview:

Host: You mentioned the word unprecedented, and that’s exactly what St. Thomas is doing right now. It’s the first program in history to make the direct jump from Division III to Division I, which means for you, coach Tauer, St. Thomas could qualify for the NCAA Tournament this year. And we can track your progress right here on FOX 9. What would that mean for you, the city of St. Paul, and the University of St. Thomas if you all were to qualify for this tournament?

Tauer: I tell you, it’s hard not to get goosebumps just listening to you talk about that. There’s a lot of work to be done between now and then, but I do think players are acutely aware of the opportunity in front of them. In the last four years in Division I, we’ve taken every single game as a true blessing and opportunity to compete together. We know this is a unique opportunity this year and someday St. Thomas will get to March Madness.