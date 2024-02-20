In the News: Johnny Tauer on Tommie Men’s Basketball Win Over South Dakota

Johnny Tauer, head coach of the University of St. Thomas men’s basketball team, recently spoke with the Pioneer Press about St. Thomas’ 83-80 win over the University of South Dakota Coyotes.

From the story:

The Coyotes had seven players connect from long range as they took a 10-point lead into the locker room at halftime. South Dakota attempted only four threes in the second half and missed them all.

All of which suggests that it was an interesting Tommies locker room at halftime.

“I wouldn’t say I was yelling and screaming,” Tommies head coach Johnny Tauer said, “but it was certainly a challenge. There’s a difference between daring a guy to shoot and being there on the catch and playing more aggressive defense. ...

Tauer has a lot of faith in his experienced roster, and it came through in a big way on Saturday.