In the News: Justice and Healing for a Wounded Community

Community and faith leaders gathered at the University of St. Thomas School of Law to discuss challenges and solutions to building a more just and inclusive society. The Initiative on Restorative Justice and Healing (IRJH) event was featured in a recent article by The Catholic Spirit.

Panelists included Father Chris Collins, vice president for mission; Rabbi Marcia Zimmerman of Temple Israel in Minneapolis; John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety; and Gaye Massey, CEO of YWCA St. Paul.

Read the article here.

Watch the full event below.

