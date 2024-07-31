In the News: Kim Sovell on Best Buy’s New Branding Campaign

Kim Sovell, senior participating adjunct faculty member at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business, recently spoke with the Star Tribune about Best Buy’s new branding campaign, including a “spokeshologram” and new colors.

From the story:

While some marketing changes like adding a new gradient of colors might seem insignificant, even small changes can signal culture shifts and modernization, said Kim Sovell, a marketing professor at the University of St. Thomas Opus College of Business.

“It is simple, but it still changes that perception of your business so it influences consumer decisions,” she said.

As Best Buy has put less emphasis on the price tag in its logo over the years, it shows that it is a more digital forward brand that isn’t strictly just about ringing up customers, she said.