In the News: KSTP Highlights First Day of Collaborative Learning School at Maxfield Elementary

Chelda Smith Kondo, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Education and resident professor at the Maxfield Elementary Collaborative Learning School, recently spoke with KSTP-TV about the partnership between St. Thomas and St. Paul Public Schools.

From the story:

During this new partnership, St. Thomas staff will also conduct research, including how to reach children from different backgrounds, boost educational outcomes and close achievement gaps.

“We know there are specific needs that students have and so we’re going to research, how do we make sure those needs are met? We’re really going to be looking for what works at Maxfield and how do we amplify and sustain it,” Smith Kondo said.

She said that could be used to inform culturally relevant teaching practices, not only at St. Thomas, but at universities nationwide.

We recognize that in a post-pandemic world, students are functioning and operating differently. chelda smith kondo, university of st. thomas professor