In the News: Law Dean Daniel B. Kelly Profiled in Hennepin Lawyer

School of Law Dean Daniel B. Kelly was profiled in Hennepin Lawyer about his journey from Notre Dame to his first year leading the law school at the University of St. Thomas.

From the story:

“My rookie season has been a blast,” Dean Daniel B. Kelly remarked, when asked how he's settled into his role as dean of the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

Appointed on July 1, 2024, Kelly brought with him extensive experience in fundraising and recruiting from his 15 years at Notre Dame Law School. There, he served as director of the Law and Economics program and founded the Fitzgerald Institute for Real Estate, a multidisciplinary initiative connecting faculty and students from architecture, engineering, law, and business.