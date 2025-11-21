In the News: Manjeet Rege on How AI Fabricated a Viral Clinton-Trump Video

Manjeet Rege, Professor and Chair of Graduate Programs in Software; Director of Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

Manjeet Rege, director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas, spoke with PolitiFact about a viral video depicting President Donald Trump touching former President Bill Clinton and explained why forensic analysis shows the clip was created using artificial intelligence.

From the article:

When then-President Bill Clinton and real estate mogul Donald Trump crossed paths at the 2000 U.S. Open in New York, White House photographer William Vasta snapped a picture as the men smiled widely side-by-side in a half embrace. ...



At the time, video was still a nascent medium and even the White House videography team had limited access, Vasta said. He said he doesn’t remember any videographers in the suite and noted that still photography cameras didn’t have video functionality back then.

Manjeet Rege, director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence, analyzed the video and concluded it was AI generated based on the real photograph of Trump and Clinton.