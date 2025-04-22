In the News: Manjeet Rege on Quantum Computing and Supply Chains

Manjeet Rege, Professor and Chair of Graduate Programs in Software; Director of Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas. (Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas)

Dr. Manjeet Rege, the director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with TechTarget about how quantum computing can improve supply chains.

From the story:

Quantum computing shows real potential to transform supply chain management and logistics.

Although availability of quantum computing at scale is still years away, principles of quantum mechanics make it capable of solving complex problems that can't be cracked by today's classical computers. Moreover, it could do so at speeds classical computers are not likely to ever reach.

These characteristics of quantum computing will someday enable organizations to analyze supply chain and logistics operations at levels that are impossible to do today. ...