In the News: Manjeet Rege on Tech Careers, Where to Start

Dr. Manjeet Rege spoke with WCCO News on the increased demand for jobs in technology and where to start as a career change. Rege is a professor and department chair of graduate programs in software at the School of Engineering .

From the story: According to Rege, IT security analyst, software development, and data science careers are in high demand. In regard to the level of education required to go into these fields, "The good news for job seekers is there are different levels of education needed ... programs like ours [at St. Thomas] are designed for career changers in mind," said Rege.