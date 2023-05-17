In the News: Manjeet Rege on the Best and Worst-Case Scenarios for Artificial Intelligence

Manjeet Rege, software and data science professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Engineering, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about regulation consideration for AI, in addition to potential future scenarios.
From the story:
“I am of the opinion that there needs to be freedom in terms of research in AI but when it comes to deploying AI for a certain industry or putting these technologies in the hands of people, there needs to be certain oversight. Because at the end of the day, the same underlying technology can be helping cure cancer or address climate change, but can also lead to other repercussions like deep fake ...”
“...There has never been a better time, in terms of learning AI or making your foray into the field of artificial intelligence than what we are in currently.”