In the News: Manjeet Rege on the Use of AI-Generated Deepfakes in Political Advertising

University of St. Thomas Professor Manjeet Rege recently spoke with FOX 9 about the use of AI-generated deepfakes in political advertising. Rege is chair of the Department of Software Engineering and Data Science and director of the Center for Applied Artificial Intelligence.

In the segment, Rege explained how deepfake technology works and demonstrated several AI-generated versions of himself speaking languages he does not know.

From the story:

“When you take deep learning technology, apply that to image or video data and create content, the content that gets created is fake and looks realistic. But because it is created using deep learning, it is called deepfakes,” Rege said.