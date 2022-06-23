In the News: Marcella de la Torre on Too Many Meetings

Marcella de la Torre of Opus College of Business joined "The Morning News With Vineeta Sawkar" on WCCO Radio to talk about meetings, why people have them, why people have too many of them and what to do about them.

"Meetings are taking a lot of time, and I encourage people to think about what meetings are necessary. ... A recent study by Microsoft found that by the end of 2020, the number of meetings had doubled since the beginning of the pandemic and by 2022, they had hit an all-time high. ...

"Think about the health of your employees. Focus on them. Make sure that they have time during the day to eat healthy, to exercise."