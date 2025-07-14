In the News: Mark Osler on Charges Following Shooting at an ICE Detention Center

Ten people arrested in the shooting of a police officer at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention center in Texas were charged with attempted murder. University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Mark Osler spoke to The New York Times about the charges.

From the story:

Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor in Detroit who is a law professor at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis, said that prosecutors had two routes for pursuing attempted murder charges for those who had not shot at the officers.

If the defendants are found to have aided and abetted an attempted murder, they can face the charge. Or the attempted murder can be prosecuted as a conspiracy if it is shown that it was a coordinated action.