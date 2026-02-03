In the News: Mark Osler on Judicial Oversight of ICE

University of St. Thomas School of Law professor Mark Osler spoke with the Associated Press analyzing the growing conflict between federal courts and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, as Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz ordered ICE leadership to explain repeated noncompliance with court orders. Osler, a former federal prosecutor, explained that the dispute underscores fundamental concerns about the rule of law when government agencies fail to follow judicial directives, even amid heightened immigration enforcement.

“This is not a judge who courts controversy,” said Mark Osler, a former federal prosecutor who teaches law at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis.