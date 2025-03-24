Mark Osler speaking.
In the News: Mark Osler on Jury Speed in Feeding Our Future Trial

Mark Osler, law professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke to KSTP-TV on the jury speed in the Feeding Our Future trial.

From the story:

A federal jury found two co-defendants guilty on all counts for their roles in the sprawling Feeding Our Future meal fraud scheme.

Aimee Bock, the now-defunct nonprofit’s founder and executive director, and Salim Said, co-owner of a Minneapolis restaurant that was under Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship, were found to have conspired to steal $250 million in taxpayer funds through the Federal Child Nutrition Program.

Bock was found guilty on seven counts, and Said was convicted on a staggering 21 counts. They face prison time on charges of wire fraud, federal programs bribery, money laundering and conspiracy to commit those crimes.

“I’m not surprised by the outcome, but I am surprised with the speed a little bit," Osler said. “There’s a lot that a jury has to do.”

