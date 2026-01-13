In the News: Mark Osler on Minnesota as a Target of Federal Immigration Crackdowns

Mark Osler, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, was quoted by Reuters in coverage examining heightened federal immigration enforcement in Minnesota following the fatal shooting of a motorist by an ICE agent. Osler explained that Minnesota has become a focal point for President Donald Trump’s criticism due to political conflicts with state leaders, repeated attacks on Somali-American communities and ongoing scrutiny over fraud investigations, contributing to an increasingly charged political climate in the state.

From the article:

Months before a U.S. immigration agent fatally shot a motorist in Minnesota on Wednesday, President Donald Trump had fixated on the state, repeatedly criticizing its Democratic leaders and the large Somali-American community there.

The president called Somali immigrants “garbage,” railed against a sprawling welfare-fraud scandal and ridiculed Governor Tim Walz, a Democrat who ran on the party’s ticket in the 2024 presidential election against Trump. Minneapolis also was one of several Democratic-led cities subject to major immigration crackdowns. ...

“There’s no secret that the president of the United States does not like Governor Walz and has paid particular attention to the fraud that occurred here,” said Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis.