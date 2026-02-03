In the News: Mark Osler on Pardons, Loyalty and Power

Mark Osler, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and a former federal prosecutor, spoke with USA TODAY about President Donald Trump’s expansive use of presidential clemency during his second term, offering legal and historical context for how the pardon power is being used and what it signals about executive authority.

From the story:

"It's a way that he can send political messages where he doesn't need to appropriate money. He doesn't need Congress to come along. He doesn't face the risk of being sued," former federal prosecutor now law professor Mark Osler said in an interview with USA TODAY. "It's not surprising he's embraced it in this way."