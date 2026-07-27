In the News: Mark Osler on Sentencing in the Boelter Case

Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law and former state and federal prosecutor, spoke with KARE 11 and WCCO Radio ahead of the federal sentencing of Vance Boelter in the 2025 shootings of Minnesota lawmakers and their families. Osler discussed the significance of the expected sentence and what it represents for the victims, the public and the justice system.

From KARE 11:

Mark Osler, a professor of law at the University of St. Thomas and former state and federal prosecutor, said the consecutive life sentences will send a strong message to the public.

“It’s a lesson that there are consequences, and that those consequences are really serious,” Osler said. “(Thursday) is going to be an emotional day for a lot of people in the courtroom.”

Boelter’s legal team, led by Manny Atwal, submitted court documents this week indicating that Boelter is “ready to face the consequences” for his actions and agrees with the two life sentences plus 40 years. ...

From WCCO Radio:

Vineeta Sawkar: So this is the federal case. We still have the state charges, with the state-level trial scheduled in a couple of weeks here. Could what he says here impact what happens with the state charges? How does that work as you work on this next thing?

Osler: I think the first hearing is Aug. 3.

The state still has the full responsibility to prove guilt on each element of the crime, and what they’ve charged by indictment is first-degree murder.

So it could be that part of what’s under consideration is you don’t want to give everything to the state. Of course, he’s already pleaded guilty to doing this in federal court, and there’s a statement of guilt that goes with that at the plea hearing, and that’s already happened.

Sawkar: OK. Anything else we should look for with this sentence? Anything that would be surprising, or do you feel like this could be a pretty routine proceeding?

Osler: It’s not going to be routine because of the nature of this crime, its impact on our state, the emotions that so many people have around it, and the fact that I expect this is going to be pretty victim-centered in a lot of ways because the sentence is already determined.