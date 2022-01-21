Law professor Mark Osler discussed with WCCO Radio the federal trial of former Minneapolis police officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights.
Osler explained how this federal trial will differ from the state trial, and what can be expected during the jury selection process.
In the News: Mark Osler on the Federal Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officers
