In the News: Mark Osler on the Financial Impact of Pardons

Liz Oyer, a longtime Justice Department attorney handling pardons, was fired by the Trump administration in March. Since then, Oyer has publicly criticized the administration, including its approach to pardons.

In an April 30 TikTok, Oyer took issue with many of Trump’s pardons, not only because they short-circuited the justice system but also because of their financial impact. ...

“Almost always, a pardon has come after sentencing, so we know the amount of the fine or restitution with certainty,” said Mark Osler, a University of St. Thomas law professor. But at least in (Trevor) Milton’s case, the pardon came before the restitution portion of his sentencing was completed.