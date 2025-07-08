In the News: Mark Osler on the Trial of Assassination Suspect

University of St. Thomas School of Law Professor Mark Osler spoke to KSTP on recent developments in the case of the killing of former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband. A judge decided that assassination suspect Vance Boelter will remain in custody after making accusations of mistreatment by law enforcement.

From the story:

Boelter told the judge last week he hadn’t slept in 12-14 days, claiming the lights have been kept on in his cell around the clock and that he doesn’t have a pillow. He also said loud noises are constantly around him.

It wasn’t long after those claims were made that Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott responded, saying in a statement that it was “disgusting” that Boelter “painted himself the victim” and went on to say security cameras have captured Boelter resting peacefully more than once. Brott added that Boelter is “being treated like every other inmate” and “it’s too late now to complain about the conditions in which he has put himself.”

Boelter also faces state charges of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. Former federal prosecutor Mark Osler said the political nature of the shootings is likely what made the U.S. Attorney’s Office step in.