In the News: Mark Osler on the Trial of Former Minneapolis Police Officers

Law professor Mark Osler commented for Reuters on the federal trial of former Minneapolis police officers J. Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao, who are charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights.

From the article: Mark Osler, a law professor at Minnesota's University of St. Thomas and a former federal prosecutor, said most police misconduct trials, including that of Chauvin, focus on an officer's actions.

"This is about the actions that were not taken," he said. "This is a very different trial."

