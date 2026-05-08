In the News: Mark Osler on Threats Against Federal Judges

Mark Osler, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke with the Minnesota Star Tribune about the rise in threats and harassment directed at federal judges during Operation Metro Surge. Osler noted that increasing hostility surrounding high-profile legal decisions has raised concerns about judicial safety and the broader impact political tensions can have on the court system.

From the article:

After Minnesota’s chief federal judge summoned the head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to his courtroom to answer for the government’s violations of court orders in immigration cases, public reaction was swift.

A mix of praise and criticism was directed at Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz in the immediate aftermath of his order. The measure also yielded another type of reaction that became more frequent in recent months: threats. ...

Mark Osler, an attorney at St. Thomas law school, said threats against judges have been seen in history before, but a “radicalization” occurring on social media has deepened concern.