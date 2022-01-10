In the News: Men’s Basketball – Parker Bjorklund Finds Success

The Star Tribune's Chip Scoggins profiled men's basketball player Parker Bjorklund, calling him one of St. Thomas' best players.
From the article: "Parker Bjorklund barely picked up a basketball his first two years of college at St. Thomas. He played some intramurals, but nothing too serious because he was busy running a successful social media business that he started in eighth grade.
He loved being an entrepreneur. The money was nice, too. He had become a little burned out on basketball after playing year-round at Chaska High, so he was fine without it.
Then the pandemic hit and Bjorklund moved back home for online classes. When the weather warmed up, he started shooting baskets in the driveway..."