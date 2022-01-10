In the News: Men’s Basketball – Parker Bjorklund Finds Success

The Star Tribune's Chip Scoggins profiled men's basketball player Parker Bjorklund, calling him one of St. Thomas' best players.

From the article: "Parker Bjorklund barely picked up a basketball his first two years of college at St. Thomas. He played some intramurals, but nothing too serious because he was busy running a successful social media business that he started in eighth grade.

He loved being an entrepreneur. The money was nice, too. He had become a little burned out on basketball after playing year-round at Chaska High, so he was fine without it.