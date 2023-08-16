In the News: Michael Paulsen on Jan. 6 and the Meaning of the 14th Amendment

Michael Paulsen, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with The New York Times about a paper he co-authored with William Baude, law professor at the University of Chicago, on the Jan. 6 insurrection and the meaning of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution.

Two prominent conservative law professors have concluded that Donald J. Trump is ineligible to be president under a provision of the Constitution that bars people who have engaged in an insurrection from holding government office. The professors are active members of the Federalist Society, the conservative legal group, and proponents of originalism, the method of interpretation that seeks to determine the Constitution’s original meaning.