In the News: Michael Paulsen on the Meaning of the 14th Amendment

Michael Paulsen, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, was included in a CBS/CNN story on law scholars raising the constitutional argument that Donald Trump should be barred from the presidency because of his actions to overturn the previous presidential election result.

From the story:

Just last week, two members of the Federalist Society, a legal organization that has substantial sway among conservative legal thinkers, released a law review article making a similar argument.

“In our view, on the basis of the public record, former President Donald J. Trump is constitutionally disqualified from again being President (or holding any other covered office) because of his role in the attempted overthrow of the 2020 election and the events leading to the January 6 attack,” law professors William Baude and Michael Stokes Paulsen wrote for the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. “The case for disqualification is strong.”