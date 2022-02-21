In the News: Michelle Smith Ware on Remote Education for Olympic Athletes

Director of Academic Support Service for Athletics Michelle Smith Ware commented for Associated Press on how remote education has made it easier for Olympic athletes to keep up with their academics while they are competing around the world.



From the article: “It’s really an individual choice,” said Ware, director of academic support services for athletics at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.



“Either you’re giving up your spot, or you’re taking a leave from your education, or you are meeting that challenge of maintaining the workload during a semester while also working and conditioning and working or playing in the Olympics,” she said. “It has to be a difficult (decision).”