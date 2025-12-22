In the News: Minnesota Star Tribune Names Phil Esten Sportsperson of the Year

Phil Esten, vice president and director of athletics at the University of St. Thomas, has been named the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Sportsperson of the Year in recognition of his leadership during the university’s transition to Division I athletics and its growing impact on the state’s sports landscape.

From the article:

The Gophers opened their new on-campus football stadium on a mid-September evening in 2009. As an administrator in the athletic department, Phil Esten had served as point person for all facets of the stadium’s construction.

Esten drove home that night thinking less about the game’s final score or the pomp and circumstance surrounding the venue’s opening, and more about the legacy created for generations to come.

Read PDF of Phil Esten Minnesota Star Tribune Sportsperson of the Year story.

“I remember thinking, ‘That was a lot. I’m not sure I can do something like that again,’” Esten recalled, pausing a beat. “Here we are.”

He chuckled at the irony.

A decade and a half later, Esten is sitting courtside at the Lee & Penny Anderson Arena, the $183 million facility and crown jewel symbol of St. Thomas’ unprecedented leap into Division I athletics.

Historically, the NCAA’s reclassifying process from Division III to Division I mandated a 12-year window. St. Thomas did it in four years, becoming the first institution to make the jump directly without a stop in between.

That expedited passage required leadership that is equal parts ambitious, patient, nimble and creative. The Tommies leaned on the stewardship of an athletic director who once played catcher on their baseball team and washed dishes and served sandwiches as a student worker in the campus cafeteria.

Esten’s steady hand in guiding St. Thomas athletics into a new era has made him the Minnesota Star Tribune’s 2025 Sportsperson of the Year.