In the News: Paul Mellick on Life Expectancy in America

There are a lot of reasons for this, including poor diets, lack of access to health care, gun violence, car crashes and deaths from COVID-19. But there are also many potential solutions, some the U.S. could borrow from other countries.

Mellick: “If we look at how this looks in other countries, people are just more active throughout the day. Whether that’s walking from place to place, being more active in social settings, anything like that can play a gigantic role in how healthy we are. Additionally, when you look at where we consume calories and how we consume calories, that is varied quite a bit. ... In America, we have more available overabundant calories available to us than in other developed countries.”