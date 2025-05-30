In the News: Peter Gregg on Government Wanting Tariffs on Foreign Films

When it comes to foreign film production, it's not so easy to enact tariffs on the service provided as it is on an imported product Dr. Peter Gregg, the digital media arts coordinator and associate professor and department chair in the Department of Emerging Media within the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, told Spectrum News during an interview. Gregg discussed some of the complications of the possible tariffs and suggested ways that could incentivize film and television production in the United States.

“At this point, it’s more like an idea or a concept than a policy, and so it’s tough to have an idea of what it might look like,” said Peter Gregg, a professor of emerging media at the University of St. Thomas. “How do you add a tariff to something that’s a service and not actually imported through customs?”

Gregg pointed out some viewers have high expectations for the quality of production that sometimes requires films and television crews to shoot outside the U.S.