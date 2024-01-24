In the News: Phil Esten on the Progress of Tommie Athletics and the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena Project

Phil Esten, University of St. Thomas vice president and director of athletics, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about the fast progress that’s been made since St. Thomas Athletics made the jump from D-III to D-I, and provided an update on the new home for hockey and basketball – the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena.

From the interview:

Host: “Last week, I had the opportunity to go to a University of St. Thomas basketball game – great game. So much going on at that campus right now. Excitement about the arena – combined basketball and hockey – and now they’re three years into this move to D-I. How are things going? ...”