In the News: Phil Esten on the Progress of Tommie Athletics and the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena Project

Phil Esten, University of St. Thomas vice president and director of athletics, recently spoke with WCCO Radio about the fast progress that’s been made since St. Thomas Athletics made the jump from D-III to D-I, and provided an update on the new home for hockey and basketball – the Lee and Penny Anderson Arena.
From the interview:
Host: “Last week, I had the opportunity to go to a University of St. Thomas basketball game – great game. So much going on at that campus right now. Excitement about the arena – combined basketball and hockey – and now they’re three years into this move to D-I. How are things going? ...”
Esten: “One of the things that we’ve seen in this transition is growing support and attendance at all of our contests. We see it at men’s basketball, most notably, we do see it at men’s hockey as well. And the arena is on schedule right now. We’re scheduled for this to be complete in the fall of 2025.”