In the News: Phil Esten Provides an Update on Locations for New Athletic Facilities

Phil Esten, vice president and director of athletics, shared the latest on plans to develop new athletic facilities in St. Paul.

From the story:

“We’ve said from the start we would examine every option to find a solution to best suit the university’s needs,” Esten wrote. “After exploring multiple off-campus sites, we can confidently say a new on-campus home for hockey is the best path forward. This arena will operate as a multipurpose facility that serves as an asset for our entire campus by offering student life and community engagement opportunities, in addition to serving as a home for our men’s and women’s hockey programs.”

