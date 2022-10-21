In the News: Phil Esten Provides an Update on Locations for New Athletic Facilities

“We’ve said from the start we would examine every option to find a solution to best suit the university’s needs,” Esten wrote. “After exploring multiple off-campus sites, we can confidently say a new on-campus home for hockey is the best path forward. This arena will operate as a multipurpose facility that serves as an asset for our entire campus by offering student life and community engagement opportunities, in addition to serving as a home for our men’s and women’s hockey programs.”