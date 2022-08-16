In the News: Playful Learning Lab Receives Google Grant

St. Thomas' Playful Learning Lab (PLL) has received a $110,000 grant from Google to expand participation in K-12 computer science education. The grant will also provide stipends to teachers at the Metro Deaf School, which is a charter school in St. Paul that is collaborating with the PLL. PLL director AnnMarie Thomas spoke with KARE 11 about the grant.

From the article: "Teachers are my heroes, so thanks to this grant we're able to compensate teachers for the extra work that it takes to train and to learn these different programming languages and robotics tools, and then create custom class exercises and lesson plans that they'll bring to Metro Deaf School," said Thomas.