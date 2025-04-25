In the News: Rachel Moran on Milwaukee County’s Brady List

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, talked to WTMJ-TV regarding Milwaukee County’s Brady list. The Brady list tracks officers with alleged credibility concerns due to allegations of past crimes, dishonesty or other integrity issues.



From the story:

A Milwaukee police officer convicted of a crime nine years ago has been added to Milwaukee County’s Brady list after TMJ4 inquired with the District Attorney’s office about his absence from the list.

“This isn’t the kind of thing that should get lost and it also gives me concern that bigger issues might be getting lost as well,” Rachel Moran said.

Moran is a professor at the University of St. Thomas who studies Brady list disclosure policies nationwide. She said this is not how the system is supposed to work. ...