In the News: Rachel Moran on Milwaukee County’s Brady List

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel regarding criteria for police officers to be added to Milwaukee County’s Brady list.

From the story:

Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law in Minneapolis, has extensively studied Brady lists.

She reviewed Milwaukee County’s policy and said it appears to have an “improperly narrow reading of what types of misconduct could count as Brady evidence."

The district attorney’s Brady list included 191 officers, as of late February. Thousands of officers have worked in the county since the list was started 25 years ago.