In the News: Rachel Moran on Minneapolis Police Chief Conduct Complaints

Rachel Moran, professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, spoke to WCCO-TV about the surge of conduct complaints made regarding Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. Moran highlighted the anonymous nature of the conduct complaints.

From the story:

Professor Rachel Moran, a police accountability expert with the University of St. Thomas School of Law, said that the number of complaints does stick out to her. Data shows that O’Hara’s predecessor, Medaria Arradondo, had just two complaints on file.

But Moran notes that there is simply no way of knowing, for the time being, if O’Hara is facing serious accusations. The complaints can be lodged by a fellow police officer or a member of the public from just about anywhere in the country. City residency is not a requirement to submit a complaint.